ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Compass Cougar Band took on the Alpine Fightin’ Bucks Band in week five of High School Football.

The Cougar Band defeated Alpine 9,804 to 7,485.

TOTAL VOTES: 17,289

Hear the Cougar band play above.

