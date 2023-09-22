UTPB announces new engineering department dean

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB has found a new dean for their engineering department.

Dr. Dwayne McCay may be new to West Texas but is no stranger to what West Texas can offer in the engineering field.

Before coming to UTPB, McCay was a first lieutenant in the army, worked in an air force rocket propulsion lab, was a wind tunnel designer, and he designed and built the first laser propel rocket for NASA. He later ran propulsions for them.

The fact that over 40% of the nation’s crude oil is made in the Permian Basin was a huge deciding factor in his choice to take the job.

“And so we have petroleum engineering, why? Pretty obvious right,” McCay said. .”..There aren’t that many petroleum engineering programs in the county so it’s really important we have one.”

The engineering department is one of the most popular majors at UTPB. Dr. McCay is looking forward to his time at UTPB and helping further the engineering department.

