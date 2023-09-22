TXOGA: Crude oil production hit record high in August

Texas oil and gas production
Texas oil and gas production(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) did an economics review that found in August, Texas crude oil production was at the highest of any month on record, producing 5,668,558 barrels per day.

Natural gas production gross withdrawals were also the highest of any month on record at 34.1 billion cubic feet per day.

And Texas exported over $107 billion dollars worth of energy products in the first half of 2023.

  • $49.3 billion in crude oil
  • $33.0 billion in refined petroleum products
  • $11.1 billion in natural gas (pipeline and LNG)
  • $13.8 billion in Hydrocarbon gas liquids (HGLs)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Day 1 of Pre-Trial hearing for Mario Chacon Jr vs The State of Texas
Police tape mgn
Midland man shot over the weekend
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Odessa pedestrian crash kills one
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Police awaiting autopsy report of Hobbs baby

Latest News

Midland County Detention Center.
Decade-old water heater at Midland County Detention Center being repaired
11 arrested in prostitution sting
MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Blue
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Blue
Midland County Commissioner Ramsey announces he will not seek re-election