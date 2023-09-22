The 11th Annual Tall City Blues Fest returns to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Tall City Blues Fest is back in Midland with performances by big names like Guy King, Ruben V and more.

The 11th annual Tall City Blues Fest will have six performances.

The event will be held at the old lumberyard at the destination where there will be food vendors, a bar and the groups performing will also be selling their merchandise.

With the goal of the organizers to bring the blues to West Texas.

“To bring you high quality, top performers for blues music here. We start with one local musician and all of them are within the Texas region or beyond.” said the operations manager at The Destination, Martin Salazar

You may know about the only local band performing that goes by the name if “Never 2 Young”, though they are local boys, this will be the first time they perform in their own hometown.

“It’s really cool that it’s in our hometown. And you know we’re all from here, we know a lot of people from here so it’s really cool that we can invite them out to the show to come watch us play Saturday” said Leon Carrasco, lead singer for Never 2 Young.

Though this is Never 2 Young’s first time performing at the Tall City Blues Fest, it isn’t his first time performing there.

“We go an ask the MC like hey. I’m standing there with a guitar case on to. I’m a little kid around 10. Kind of nervous, you know waiting for my shot I wanted to play. We talked to the MC and her talked to the guy on stage and he was like yea bring him up…It was really cool and I will never forget that.” said Carrasco.

Some of the other performances include, Leo Hull and The Texas Blue Machine, The Mighty Orq, Ruben V, Guy King and Eddie Austin and The Review.

Even though Never 2 Young is the opening performance, Carrasco is just happy to play with his band mates and show West Texans what they can do.

“We’ve know each other a long time, we’ve built a lot to get to this point, and that’s what’s really exciting. To see the work pay off. You see how it’s developed and we’re going to keep going forward.” said Carrasco.

