Midland College holds ribbon cutting for new conference center

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College officially cut the ribbon on the Jack E. Brown conference center Thursday morning.

The repurposed building, which proudly bears the name of one of Midland’s oil and gas pioneers, will now serve as the college’s hub for its energy industry professional development activities.

The newly renovated building includes offices and classrooms for Midland College’s Petroleum Professional Development center and MC’s Workforce Continuing Education Department.

The building also has five classrooms and one computer lab for training spaces.

“I think people are grateful, it feels a need here on the campus for sure, but I think it also fills a need for our community partners and for our students,” said Jennifer Meyers, V.P. of Workforce Education for Midland College. “It’s a beautiful building, it has all the new technology in it; it will be a great space for people to come and learn.”

The building renovation project took about 18 months to complete.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.