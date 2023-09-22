MCSO: Multiple people arrested in prostitution sting

11 arrested in prostitution sting
11 arrested in prostitution sting(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, with assistance from DPS Criminal Investigations Division held a two-day prostitution ring on Sept. 20 and 21.

MCSO says “Operation Pumpkin Spice” was performed to find and arrest people soliciting prostitutes and save human trafficking victims.

Eleven people were arrested as a result of the operation.

Solicitation of Prostiution:

  • Christoper Jovel, 24
  • Jakob Sanchez, 42
  • Alejandro Suarez, 19
  • Christian Hernandez, 28
  • Kendrick Montgomery, 49
  • Matthew Cotton, 19
  • Frank Brown, 30
  • Ivan Castro, 44
  • Tony Revelez, 39
  • Joeseph Asamoah, 27

Prostitution:

  • Janda-Lee Roberson, 22

Frank Brown had a warrant for fugitive from justice out of Louisiana. Jakob Sanchez, a convicted sex offender will have a warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registry at a later date.

All involved people were booked in the Midland County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Day 1 of Pre-Trial hearing for Mario Chacon Jr vs The State of Texas
Police tape mgn
Midland man shot over the weekend
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Odessa pedestrian crash kills one
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Police awaiting autopsy report of Hobbs baby

Latest News

Adopt-a-pet: Meet Blue
Adopt-a-pet: Meet Blue
Midland County Commissioner Ramsey announces he will not seek re-election
M.C. Ribbon Cutting
M.C. Ribbon Cutting
Midland College holds ribbon cutting for new conference center