Longhorns fall to Lubbock Coronado in district opener

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Caprock Longhorns welcomed the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs to Dick Bivins Stadium Thursday night for both team’s district openers, and the Mustangs came away with the win 21-7.

The first quarter saw no score from either squad as both defenses were not letting much get through.

At the 8:59 minute mark of the 2nd quarter, Coronado’s Dom Parrish connects with Surreal Garrett from 17-yards out to go on the board first. They kept the 7-0 lead going into the locker room at halftime.

It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that Caprock’s offense got something going. Zayden Ramirez takes it to the end zone from 7-yards out tying it up.

Back-to-back touchdowns from the Mustangs in the fourth quarter gave Coronado the edge to take the district opener over Caprock 21-7.

The Longhorns will stay in town next Friday night to face crosstown rival Amarillo High.

Lubbock Coronado will face off against Lubbock Cooper for its next match up.

