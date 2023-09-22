InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Day 1 of Pre-Trial hearing for Mario Chacon Jr vs The State of Texas
Police tape mgn
Midland man shot over the weekend
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Odessa pedestrian crash kills one
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Police awaiting autopsy report of Hobbs baby

Latest News

Midland County Commissioner Ramsey announces he will not seek re-election
AG Ken Paxton Impeachment Hearing: Wed, Sept. 13
M.C. Ribbon Cutting
M.C. Ribbon Cutting
Midland College holds ribbon cutting for new conference center
The University of Texas Permian Basin.
UTPB announces new engineering department dean