CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Fall?? Not Quite...
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, September 23rd, 2023: The calendar may say that fall begins tomorrow but Mother Nature hasn’t gotten the memo.

Hot to very hot conditions are expected Saturday for the first day of fall. Highs will be in the upper-90s and into the dreaded triple digits for some. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 99°. Skies throughout the day will be mostly sunny with mostly quiet conditions as well. The higher elevations do have the chance for some stray to isolated showers and thundershowers, but rain chances look to be minimal for the majority.

Sunday will continue to be hot, but a cold front will pass through the region late Sunday into Monday. With the frontal passage, we’ll see some cooler temperatures and slight rain chances. Temperatures will be into the 80s next week, more seasonal for the time of year. Hopefully Mother Nature gets the memo and we’ll see more “fall-like” weather ahead.

