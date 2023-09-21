West Texas Knockout Boxing Club Host the West Texas Mega Show

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over four hundred boxers around the U.S came to the West Texas Mega show at the Coliseum to step into the ring.

West Texas knockout boxing club hosted its first regional boxing tournament to help young athletes put their names on the map.

The Olympic games are next year, and each boxing club brought about twenty Olympic hopefuls to showcase their skills.

The West Texas Mega show had one-hundred twenty-two boxing matches over two days.

“This gave these kids an opportunity to compete and be victorious in the sport of boxing and their boxing clubs will be noticed.” said West Texas Knockout Boxing club Augustin Tapia.

Young boxers were able to compete against the best boxers across the region.

WTKO boxers usually compete around West Texas.

The mega show helped them learn new and unique skills.

“This helped them to have the opportunity to have new styles from people that are from Mexico and people that came further away like Las Vegas, so it was a little bit different.” West Texas Knockout boxing club Head coach Meli Zamarripa.

Augustin started WTKO nine years ago to help young boxers have a productive way to let out energy.

“Boxing helps boxers staying out of trouble and staying out of the street by having a tough activity, discipline, and discipline that has a lot of respect” Augustin Tapia.

West Texas knockout boxing club will host a local boxing event on November Eleventh at the Elegante Hotel.

