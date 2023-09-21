West Texas Knockout Boxing Club Host the West Texas Mega Show

By Armando Gomez
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over four hundred boxers around the U.S came to the West Texas Mega show at the Coliseum to step into the ring.

West Texas knockout boxing club hosted its first regional boxing tournament to help young athletes put their names on the map.

The Olympic games are next year, and each boxing club brought about twenty Olympic hopefuls to showcase their skills.

The West Texas Mega show had one-hundred twenty-two boxing matches over two days.

“This gave these kids an opportunity to compete and be victorious in the sport of boxing and their boxing clubs will be noticed.” said West Texas Knockout Boxing club Augustin Tapia.

Young boxers were able to compete against the best boxers across the region.

WTKO boxers usually compete around West Texas.

The mega show helped them learn new and unique skills.

“This helped them to have the opportunity to have new styles from people that are from Mexico and people that came further away like Las Vegas, so it was a little bit different.” West Texas Knockout boxing club Head coach Meli Zamarripa.

Augustin started WTKO nine years ago to help young boxers have a productive way to let out energy.

“Boxing helps boxers staying out of trouble and staying out of the street by having a tough activity, discipline, and discipline that has a lot of respect” Augustin Tapia.

West Texas knockout boxing club will host a local boxing event on November Eleventh at the Elegante Hotel.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Day 1 of Pre-Trial hearing for Mario Chacon Jr vs The State of Texas
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Police awaiting autopsy report of Hobbs baby
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Ismael Martinez was hit by two cars on September 8 and now his family has to readjust to a new...
Family remembers Ismael Martinez after motorcycle crash
Police tape mgn
Midland man shot over the weekend

Latest News

Anna Palko came up with the idea for MoCuts in 2018 but could not launch it because visiting...
Only house call app in Texas, MoCuts, brings the barber to you
If you have any ideas for how to improve transportation around the Permian Basin, the...
Permian Basin MPO wants public input on projects for next 25-year plan
Final Stage of Pediatric Clinic Murals
Final Stage of Pediatric Clinic Murals
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's Event
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event