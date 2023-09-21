Oscar Mayer brings back the iconic Wienermobile

The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of...
The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.”(Oscar Mayer)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After a brief hiatus over the summer, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is officially back.

The brand’s iconic 27-foot hot dog on wheels was renamed to the Frankmobile earlier this year to celebrate its 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

“It was a franktastic summer celebrating our 100% Beef Franks with the Frankmobile from coast to coast. Though, like many of you, we miss our original icon,” associate director Kelsey Rice said in a statement.

The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of “hotdogger,” previously referred to as “Frankfurters.”

The hotdoggers will continue to drive along the hot dog highways and offer tours of the Wienermobile year-round.

“The Frankmobile was truly a BUNdle of joy. But now, it’s time to welcome back the Wienermobile! ❤️🌭,” Oscar Mayer wrote in an Instagram post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Day 1 of Pre-Trial hearing for Mario Chacon Jr vs The State of Texas
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Police awaiting autopsy report of Hobbs baby
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
Ismael Martinez was hit by two cars on September 8 and now his family has to readjust to a new...
Family remembers Ismael Martinez after motorcycle crash
Police tape mgn
Midland man shot over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Biden says Norfolk Southern must be held accountable for Ohio derailment but won’t declare disaster
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Federal judge sets May trial date for 5 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols beating
Murder suspect Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from jail in Indiana.
Minneapolis murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in Indiana
At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an...
1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway