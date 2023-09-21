Only house call app in Texas, MoCuts, brings the barber to you
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If going to a barber shop in person makes you nervous, then maybe a mobile barber is for you and if you’ve never heard of that, that’s because only one app exists in the entire state of Texas.
MoCuts focuses on convenience for its customers and fairness for its barbers.
Anna Palko came up with the idea for MoCuts in 2018 but could not launch it because visiting someone’s home or another address to cut hair would have been against the law.
In 2019, she got a law passed in the state of Texas making house calls legal if they were prearranged through a web-based service.
MoCuts vets barbers by checking their license, reviews, and meeting the person before bringing them onto the app.
When you book a barber, the barber confirms the appointment and then shows up at the address provided ready to cut your hair wherever you are.
MoCuts is changing the haircutting game as the only house call app in Texas.
Palko is also getting involved in community events like the new Odessa Downtown market, starting on Saturday.
The downtown market takes place for the first time on Saturday on Jackson Avenue and Texas Avenue between 3rd Street and 5th Street.
The MoCuts app is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MoCuts will also have a booth at the new Odessa Downtown Market with information about how you can get started as a customer and as a barber.
