Odessa Police investigating pedestrian crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in the area of IH-20 and West County Road.

Eastbound traffic on IH-20 is down to one lane and the south service road between West County Road and Crane is currently shut down.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further notice.

