Kannin Shorter arrested for Capital Murder after months long search

Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.(
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa’s Facebook Page, Kannin Shorter was arrested for Capital Murder.

Shorter has been wanted since June for a shooting that happened at the Carriage House Apartments.

He was taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Patterson.

Five people were shot, and one person died after the shooting at the apartment complex.

OPD says that multiple individuals met in the parking lot of Carriage House Apartments to “conduct an unlawful firearm transaction”.

During this transaction Shorter and a 16-year-old began shooting into a vehicle, killing Gonzalo Diaz and injuring others.

