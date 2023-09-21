CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, September 22nd, 2023

Summer heat hangs on...
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, September 22nd, 2023: Although we’re heading into the final days of summer temperatures don’t look to be cooling down much. High pressure is still in control keeping us hot and relatively dry.

High temperatures across the region on Friday will still be hot and around 10°+ above average. Conditions will be dry throughout the day with mostly sunny skies. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 97°.

A few week disturbances will move through with a bit of a more prominent cold front moving through Sunday night into Monday that will help temperatures back into “cooler” territory. Although temperatures will be a bit cooler, they will still remain in the 80s. Over the next 10 days, rain chances look relatively slim with the highest chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. Slight By the end of the long term, 90s look to weasel their way back into the forecast...not great news.

