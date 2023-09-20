Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Announces New Institute of Telehealth and Digital Innovation

By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Although telehealth took center stage nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center utilized telehealth resources to provide health care to patients in rural areas and those with access barriers 35 years before the pandemic.

Yesterday, the university announced the establishment of the TTUHSC Institute of Telehealth and Digital Innovation.

Efforts will be aimed at helping rural communities and supporting their infrastructure for expanded access to healthcare through a “hub-and-spoke” model, which will center around establishing healthcare hubs at TTUHSC’s campuses.

Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman said the new institute is a part of the university’s continued commitment to providing healthcare access through innovation.

“It’s also going to be a place from where we provide particularly specialty care and caring communities that still struggled to get access to good health care,” said Spearman. “We’re moving towards a technology-enhanced ecosystem in health care. And so, it’s important that we understand how we can use these tools to help individuals be advocates for their own care.”

The institute announcement was a part of the university’s telehealth week.

A conference about telehealth and digital innovation that offered an immersive experience in digital health using technology for access to care.

