Local energy company pledges $300k toward hunger action month

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This morning, the West Texas Food Bank received a $300,000 donation from the energy company OXY.

They plan to use this money toward transportation fees for the next three years.

The West Texas Food Bank volunteers drive as far as Brewster county and help feed people in 18 more counties.

They may not have issues with having personnel to drive these trucks, but the funds help when they eventually breakdown.

“One of every five children in the Permian Basin, experience daily food poverty. That means they may not eat a meal today, or even eat tomorrow. " said Shelly Williams, Manager of Community Relations at OXY.

The money will be used to help deliver food in the areas they serve.

With the thousands of miles and 14 million pounds of food they serve every year, this donation helps them to go far.

This is the second time that OXY donates a similar amount of money to the West Texas Food Bank to be able to continue to help people.

“So us being able to have special vehicles, different size vehicles, all different kinds of things, that is sponsored by OXY to make sure that we can get in those areas to serve people in need is truly important. We provide stability, to communities that sometimes don’t have stability.” said Libby Camobell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank.

The West Texas Food Bank use three trucks that all have different purposes.

One’s called a farmers’ market truck that is used to deliver fresh produce to schools and events.

The second one is a larger truck called the box truck that’s used for delivering food back and forth to the main hubs, or to multiple counties.

While the third truck was created to help in case of natural disasters.

“It runs on a generator, it has ham radio on it, it has a weather station that we setup in communities that are affected by weather challenges. And we can get to those individuals without them having to get to a food bank. Even to partner agencies we can actually go to them during a disaster.” said Campbell.

CBS7 is participating in hunger action month with the peanut butter brigade bins in different locations in Midland and Odessa.

To donate peanut butter to the brigade, visit a barrel at any Market Street or United Supermarket, or at the locations below.

Donate in Midland:

Grace & Hustle



Texas Roadhouse



First H&H Holdings



Miss Cayce’s Wonderland



Advance Electrolysis



Texas Sun Winery



MeliRose Boutique



Donate in Odessa:

Standard Structures



CBS7 Studios in Music City Mall



Denta Dental



Permian Machinery Movers



Jordan Elementary



Flex 24 Fitness



Merle Norman



MeliRose Boutique



Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.