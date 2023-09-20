INTERVIEW: Permian Basin International Oil Show in October

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin International Oil Show is taking place at the Ector County Coliseum from October 17th to the 19th.

The show has been in Odessa since the 1940s and brings in people from across the U.S., North Africa, and Asia.

At the show over 700 vendors gather to network and show off new oil and gas equipment, new technology, and innovations within the industry.

