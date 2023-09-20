Fueling American Freedom: What you need to know about Ron DeSantis’ visit to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Presidential candidate and Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, spent Wednesday in the Tall City.

DeSantis spoke in front of hundreds of West Texans and his message was simple:

Fueling American Freedom

DeSantis is a current favorite to win the nomination for the republican party, outside of Former President Donald Trump.

This is DeSantis’ second time in West Texas in the last three months and this time he got a different taste of what the Permian Basin is all about.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot more about the industry and I’ve gotten to know a lot of the folks and I’m really impressed that this is one of the industrial jewels of America”

DeSantis has made it clear that one of his biggest goals if elected is to make the U.S. energy dominate.

“As President, I will restore America’s energy independence. We will use our energy dominance to deny our enemies revenue, we will bankrupt their ability to threaten America and we will help our allies less reliant on adversaries,”

According to CBS News, last month, Former President Donald Trump led the polls by nearly 50 percent.

Despite such a large gap between Trump and the Florida GOP candidate, DeSantis believes he’s the right fit to lead the country.

“As President, we will put evidence over ideology. We are not when I’m President going to beg foreign nations for oil. I will restore our freedom to fuel. So I will be a pro-energy American President,”

DeSantis will be traveling across Texas over the next couple of days.

