ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, September 21st, 2023: As we head through the final days of summer, temperatures continue to be hot with highs in the 90s expected over the next few days. High temperatures on Thursday are looking to be a few degrees cooler than Wednesday but there will still be widespread 90s across the area with some spots still reaching the triple digits. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 94 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout parts of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Highest chances for rain are to the north and east of the Pecos River.

Through the extended, temperatures are looking to cool a bit with highs into the 80s back in the forecast. Along with the 80s, rain chances increase slightly for the beginning of the new week as a cold front moves through the region late Sunday into Monday. Hopefully Mother Nature gets the memo and temperatures will continue to be cooler as we head through the long-term.

