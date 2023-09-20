Both MISD and ECISD boards approve lower tax rate

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Both Midland ISD and Ector County ISD board members approved the 2023 to 2024 tax rates. Both rates are less than the previous years.

The MISD board approved a tax rate of .8770 which is a decreased rate of 3.78 cents and a 4.13% decrease in the overall rate.

In MISD’s motion they did use wording that suggested the property tax was increased by the adoption of this rate, although board members assured that this was in fact a decrease.

It’s estimated the district will be able to save taxpayers an estimated $33 million from paying the current debt down sooner.

The ECISD board approved a tax rate of $1.014 this is a slight decrease from the $1.17 rate in previous years.

The new ECISD rate is expected to save the average homeowner $506 in property taxes.

