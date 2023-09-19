Two puppies found submerged in tar pit in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Humane Society of Odessa was contacted by animal control, after workers nearby found two puppies stuck inside a tar pit.

“They had it in their eyeballs, it was in their mouths, it was in their nose and the longer they sat the more it just stuck so I’m sure it was very painful,” said Humane Society of Odessa Executive Director Heather Silvia.

The two are believed to be a hound or shepherd mix. It’s unclear what the tar pit was being used for.

“They were so badly covered in tar that they were stuck to the inside of the truck. They had to go get soap and water to get it unstuck,” said Office Manager Christyna Taylor.

The two puppies were immediately transported to the vet who worked on them for six hours Friday night and another four hours Monday.

“They could have passed away their body was under too much stress,” said Taylor.

“The vet actually texted us Friday night and said I don’t think they’re gonna make it through the night they may have ingested some of it an their very critical so were lucky that they’re even alive,” said Silvia.

Unfortunately the incidents of abuse the Humane Society sees are ongoing.

“Whether they’re dumped, injured, shot, dumped with newborn babies without anyone saying anything, sitting in the sun all day, abuse, collars embedded in their necks,” said Taylor.

The Humane Society says people seem to believe that by dumping their pet someone will find them and that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“They either end up getting hit by a car dying from the elements starving to death or dehydration. They are lucky if they find their way into a rescue,” said Taylor.

The Humane Society, a nonprofit, was quoted $4,000 for the vet bill. If you would like to help donate to the two puppies you can visit https://www.odessahumanesociety.org.

