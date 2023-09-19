Permian Basin MPO wants public input on projects for next 25-year plan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you have any ideas for how to improve transportation around the Permian Basin, the Metropolitan Planning Organization wants your input.

The MPO wants residents of the Permian Basin to voice their opinions on what can be improved or what should be an entirely new project.

A new 25-year project plan is written every five years and the next plan is due November 2024.

The organization is looking for project ideas for walking pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

The area covered by the Metropolitan Planning Organization includes Ector County, Midland County and parts of Martin County.

The MPO wants the public’s input because no one knows the area better than the residents.

We really want the public involved in this because everyone has stake in what’s going on around here, whether you own a trucking company or you’re just driving on a four-wheeler around the two cities and this whole region, there’s a lot that we all have a stake in here.

This is the second time that the Metropolitan Planning Organization has asked the public what they want in the plan.

When the call for projects was issued in 2018, resident-suggested ideas accounted for 20-30% of the final plan.

Public hearings of the ideas will be scheduled in November and December.

To submit an idea, you can find the form on their website, permianbasinmpo.com.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.