OPD and other local law enforcement agencies train in the event of a active shooter at the Ector County Coliseum

By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Officers from OPD, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, DPS, UTPB Police, ECISD Police, and MCH all took part in the active shooter training course.

“I think that every time we do these things we’re improving and just getting better the more we have the better,” said Steve LeSueur, Odessa Police Department

Every day hundreds of officers across the area respond to 9-1-1 calls. Whether it’s a bomb threat or active shooter there’s no way of ever knowing what the day will bring as an officer.

In order for the officers to get the full experience so that they are ready for any call OPD brought some outside help.

“So, we try to make it as real as possible. So, we do have the actors. We do have the Odessa Fire Rescue here. We are even transporting victims. Paramedic people and also police vehicles as well as a backup. So, we’re taking everything into consideration, but it is so important to be prepared because we learn from our mistakes” said LeSueur

In August officers responded to a bomb threat and gun threat on Permian’s campus, all agencies that responded to those threats were at the Coliseum today.

OPD alone had over 25 officers respond to the threats to Permian.

Every call an officer receives has to be taken seriously by the department.

“Again, we just have to prepare for the worst. We have to always assume that there really is one and that’s why we’re here today just making sure we’re all on the same page with the other agencies and to see what went well and didn’t go well” said LeSueur

OPD plans on having more of these trainings the rest of the year so that they and other local law enforcement are ready for any situation.

