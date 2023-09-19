New study puts veterinarians as most dangerous job in America

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -One job in America that has been ranked as one of the most dangerous jobs.

Though it may not seem like it, more veterinarians sustain injuries from operating or caring for animals.

Some of the difficulties veterinaries face, is having to heal animals that can bite, scratch, or even insert venom inside them.

However, there’s other struggles that they face outside of physical injuries.

According to a study done by John Fitch, veterinarians ranked number one for one of the most dangerous careers in America. Because vets receive the most injuries on a 40-hour week schedule.

Some of the injuries veterinaries sustain are bites, scratches, and even powerful hits that can affect the human body.

Dr. Wilson says he’s been bitten and kicked throughout his 26 years of experience as a veterinarian.

“With the exotic animals, all that brings in another risk of factors. Even beyond injuries, you’ve got zoonotic diseases possibilities. Transmitting dangerous diseases from an animal to a person.” said Wilson.

Dr. Wilson will soon have shoulder surgery due to being kicked around by horses throughout his career.

He’s also had a scar on his nose for 20 plus years after a dog bit him.

A to Z have animals like snakes, porcupines, camels, lemurs, iguanas and much more.

They have over 100 species in their facility and can help heal many wounded animals.

Though this job may seem like it’s something that they’re passionate about by being able to save animals lives, there’s still a dark side to it.

“You come in day to day, you watch your patients die, you try to do the best you can, and it leaves a lot of scars. That you don’t see.” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson says compassion fatigues has been on the rise for younger veterinarians.

While they do save many animals lives, they also have to put many of them down on a weekly basis.

“I remember one week, that at the end of the week I had to put down like four horses and 12 dogs. And at the end of the week it was like, I don’t even know if I can do this anymore.” said Dr. Wilson.

