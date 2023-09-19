Indictments against Midland Christian educators dismissed

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In November 2022 three former Midland Christian School administrators were indicted by a grand jury, and on Monday those cases were dismissed.

Dana Ellis, Jared Lee, and Mathew Counts were three of the five MCS staff that were originally arrested and charged in February 2022 with failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse.

The three were re-arrested in November for a different incident, an act that attorney Jeff Parras calls “false and retaliatory”.

The Midland County District Attorney’s office recused itself from the case over the summer and Ector County District Attorney, Dusty Gallivan took over prosecution.

All five Midland Christian educators filed a lawsuit against the City of Midland in August 2022.

In October the defendants, City of Midland, Jennie Alonzo, Rosemary Sharp, and Camilo Fonseca filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Parras says that the investigators in this case have been promoted since the arrests of both the MCS and Trinity educators. Despite charges being dropped in both cases.

There is no accountability demanded or exercised at the top of MPD, the elected city officials should take a close look at MPD leadership to determine the problem so that innocent Midland citizens aren’t subjected to this in the future

Parras continued on to say that he hopes this dismissal is the first step in Ellis, Lee, and Counts getting their reputations back.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.