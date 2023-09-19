CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

Yup, it’s still hot...
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.
By Justin Lopez
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, September 20th, 2023: If you think it’s hot, you’re not crazy, it is! We will see summer-like conditions continue on Wednesday for much of the region.

Most of us will be hot tomorrow and through the rest of the work week, with the overall outlook being in the 90s with a few areas reaching triple digits. While the average high for Midland/Odessa at this point of the year is near 87°F, we are expected to reach a high temperature of around 98°F! Skies are looking to be mostly sunny; however, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow evening and into the overnight hours.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Day 1 of Pre-Trial hearing for Mario Chacon Jr vs The State of Texas
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Baby found dead in bathroom of Hobbs hospital
Cinergy Logo.
Cinergy buys former Regal in Midland
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, September 19th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, September 18th, 2023
CBS7 News at 6 Saturday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 6 Saturday - First Alert Forecast
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, September 17th, 2023