ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, September 20th, 2023: If you think it’s hot, you’re not crazy, it is! We will see summer-like conditions continue on Wednesday for much of the region.

Most of us will be hot tomorrow and through the rest of the work week, with the overall outlook being in the 90s with a few areas reaching triple digits. While the average high for Midland/Odessa at this point of the year is near 87°F, we are expected to reach a high temperature of around 98°F! Skies are looking to be mostly sunny; however, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow evening and into the overnight hours.

