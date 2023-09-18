InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Day 1 of Pre-Trial hearing for Mario Chacon Jr vs The State of Texas
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Baby found dead in bathroom of Hobbs hospital
Cinergy Logo.
Cinergy buys former Regal in Midland
Martin Salas – Gallegos mug
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash

Latest News

MGN
Permian Strategic Partnership launches ‘Get Out the Vote’ campaign
AG Ken Paxton Impeachment Hearing: Wed, Sept. 13
Final Stage of Pediatric Clinic Murals
Final Stage of Pediatric Clinic Murals
Final Stage of Pediatric Clinic Mural
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer's Event
2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event