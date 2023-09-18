ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, September 19th, 2023: Whereas last Tuesday saw temperatures in the 60s accompanied by some rain, this Tuesday will see drier conditions and temperatures in the 90s.

Much of the region will again enter “hot” territory on Tuesday, with the overall outlook being in the 90s. While the average high for Midland/Odessa at this point of the year is 87°F, we are expected to reach a high temperature of around 95°F! Presidio will be the warmest spot in the area, reaching just a few degrees under the century mark. Skies will be mostly sunny with stray rain chances through many areas of our region, including Midland/Odessa.

