Final Stage of Pediatric Clinic Murals

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland community healthcare services has started the final phase of painting the murals in the pediatric clinic.

It took them two years to reach the final stage of the painted murals and they want to make their clinic a fun place for children.

The artist usually chooses a theme to paint, and they do a lot of research about animals... that way kids can learn from the murals.

They want them to have fun in the patient room while they are waiting for the doctor.

“Anytime I paint anything I want it to be enjoyable and make the children feel calm and happy. It is also educational as well.” said mural artist Sandy Aicinena.

It takes about five or six hours to complete the paintings in each patient room.

The murals also include, and I spy game for children to play.

“Kids just learn better. They feel better especially at the hospital. to see the paintings and with the i spy game they can really relax and get ready for the doctor to come in.,” said Sandy Aicinena.

The paintings help children be happy when they are not feeling well.

“It makes it a less scary place to be, and I think the family appreciates that and the children do too. some of them have their favorite rooms.” MCHS nurse Tonya Murphy.

The murals not only help the patients but also the m-c-h-s employees.

“We knew we wanted to do something to make it family and child friendly. We also wanted to have a nice environment for employees to work in and we wanted their input.” said Tonya Murphy.

