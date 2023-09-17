ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, September 18th, 2023: After a few days of “cooler” weather and even some rain, we’re going to see temperatures warming up and conditions drying out in the new week.

High temperatures across the region Monday will once again enter “hot” territory with 90s expected across much of the area. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 90°. A few spots will remain in the 80s, but overall, conditions will be into the 90s Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny with stray rain chances across the higher elevations and in southeast New Mexico.

Monday's Forecast (KOSA)

High temperatures in the 90s look to continue through the majority of the week as a ridge of high pressure slides back in to the region helping to warm temperatures and keep conditions relatively dry. Luckily, we seem to top out in the mid-90s as opposed to upper-90s so that’s a plus side. Slight rain chances return to the forecast for the end of the work-week and once again early next week. As we near the end of the extended forecast, temperatures look to drop back into the 80s.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.