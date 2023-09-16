Texas Panhandle football action cut short due to severe weather

Dick Bivins Stadium game called off due to severe weather.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple games across the Texas Panhandle were cut short on Friday night due to severe rainfall and weather conditions.

Games impacted included Tascosa vs. Hereford, Palo Duro vs. West Plains, and Bushland vs. Borger. All three games were called off after lengthy delays.

At the time of the delays, two of the games were still very much up in the air as Hereford held the lead over Tascosa 26-14 and West Plains over Palo Duro 14-7. Bushland held a big lead over Borger at 35-0.

The non-district matchups will not be completed and each team will decide how they choose to officially rule the game on their individual schedules.

