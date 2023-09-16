CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, September 17th, 2023

A touch warmer and drier...
meteorologist sawyer mcelroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, September 17th, 2023: After a bit of a wet end to the week, rain chances look to decrease along with a slight increase in temperatures.

Parts of the region got a decent amount of rainfall Saturday with totals ranging from about a tenth of an inch to around an inch...much needed moisture. Alpine topped out with 0.97″. Midland received 0.47″ of rainfall and Odessa received 0.40″.

Conditions Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, in the mid to upper-80s across the majority of the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 84°. Stray to isolated rain chances are possible once again in the afternoon and evening, but rain chances are lower than the past few days.

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(KOSA)

The 80s hang on for just a couple more days before high pressure slides back into the region helping to push temperatures back into the 90s for a bit. As well as 90s, conditions look to remain relatively dry thanks to the high pressure system. For the start of fall, temperatures are looking to be in the 90s with mostly sunny skies and quiet conditions, but we are still a week away, so that will probably change. Towards the end of the extended period, temperatures look to drop back into the upper-80s.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

