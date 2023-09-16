Bushland’s Dawson Jaco shines with three rushing TDs against Borger

By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons and Borger Bulldogs faced off on Friday night.

The game was called coming just out of halftime due to weather.

However, Bushland QB Dawson Jaco was making plays all over the field in the first half.

The Falcons star quarterback rushed for three touchdowns in the first half and made some beautiful throws prior to punching in the scores on the ground.

Bushland will face off at home against Dumas next week.

