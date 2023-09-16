Amarillo High backfield shines in nailbiter with Odessa High

Amarillo High running backs shine in loss to Odessa.
Amarillo High running backs shine in loss to Odessa.(KOSA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies suffered a tough loss on Friday night to fall to 1-3 on the season.

The Sandies built a huge 22-0 lead over Odessa High thanks in large part to the star running back duo of Pius Vokes and JQ Ervin.

Ervin and Vokes each punched in a touchdown during the first have domination of the Bronchos.

However, it was the Bronchos coming out on top thanks to a huge second half comeback. After a Sandies touchdown and missed extra point, the Bronchos returned a kickoff to the house for a touchdown to put them up one point late in the fourth quarter.

The Sandies will quickly brush off the loss as next week marks the start of district play and a date with a bitter rival in the Tascosa Rebels at Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Baby found dead in bathroom of Hobbs hospital
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Day 1 of Pre-Trial hearing for Mario Chacon Jr vs The State of Texas
Cinergy Logo.
Cinergy buys former Regal in Midland
Martin Salas – Gallegos mug
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High improves to 4-0 after defeating Lubbock Monterey
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High improves to 4-0 after defeating Lubbock Monterey
Odessa Bronchos football
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa erases 22-point deficit to beat Amarillo
HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole defeats Andrews 34-26
HIGHLIGHTS: Pecos defeats Stanton 20-6
HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole defeats Andrews 34-26
HIGHLIGHTS: Pecos defeats Stanton 20-6
Jal New Mexico Panthers
HIGHLIGHTS: Jal beats Kermit in high-scoring state border war