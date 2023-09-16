2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The city of Midland proclaimed September sixteenth as a walk to end Alzheimer’s day.

The Alzheimer’s association had an event today to fundraise money to find new medication to fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

People gathered today at outside astound broadband stadium to raise awareness and support those who are affected by Alzheimer’s.

The rain did not stop people from coming to the event to fight against Alzheimer’s.

People walked around the Astound Broadband stadium and dedicated it to their loved ones who passed away of Alzheimer’s disease.

“It brings our community together so we can celebrate each other and show each other some love because Alzheimer’s in another dimension is a devastating and isolated disease. People need to know there is a village out here.” said Director of Development for the West Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association Julie Gray.

People spoke on the stage about their loved ones who had Alzheimer’s and how it affected them.

This was also a good opportunity for people to reunite with their friends who are affected by the disease.

“It is a great way of everybody coming together and see that person that you haven’t seen since the last walk and just hugging that person and knowing exactly where they been in their journey.” 2023 walk Chair Mary McCourt.

The Alzheimer’s association is still looking for someone to survive the deadly disease for the first time ever.

They are funding research to find the cure and they have partnered with Texas Tech University.

“It’s all about finding that first survivor. This is one of the most costly diseases to the nation and over six million Americans are living with the disease and four hundred thousand of those are in Texas alone.” said Gray.

The good news is there is light at the end of the tunnel for people battling Alzheimer’s.

“We have new medications that is been approved by the FDA so we are finally seeing some hope with the end of the dark purple tunnel. So, we are really excited that all the money we have raised over the years is finally starting to show results.” said McCourt.

The Alzheimer’s association’s goal is to fundraise one hundred eighty-five thousand dollars.

Right now, they are sitting just about five thousand away.

