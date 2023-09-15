Player of the Week: Midland Legacy’s Marcos Davila

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In Friday’s win over Abilene, Marcos surpassed Mikey Serrano by becoming the new passing yards leader for the Rebels by reaching 6,659.

“I’m blessed to break that record and I kind of learned from him when he was here when I was a freshman, and I think he really did help me a lot,” said Marcos.

Davila’s Quarterback Coach Will Murchison is proud to see the growth in Marcos’ game over the years.

“What he’s done in three years ever since he was a sophomore, is, he wants to learn, he wants to know why things are what they are, why is the read the way they are, and you see him watching in film, and like you see the progression from sophomore year to junior year to senior year, he gets it,” said Murchison.

The Rebels will Face Cibolo Steele on Friday at 7:00 P.M.

