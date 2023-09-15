Odessa pedestrian crash kills one

Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
Female passes away after vehicle versus pedestrian crash(Credit: MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at around 5:33 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were called to a major crash in the 300 block of West I-20 in the westbound lanes.

The investigation found that a pedestrian entered the west lanes going south and was hit by two vehicles.

The pedestrian was dead at the scene.

No names are being released pending next of kin notification. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Baby found dead in bathroom of Hobbs hospital
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Day 1 of Pre-Trial hearing for Mario Chacon Jr vs The State of Texas
Cinergy Logo.
Cinergy buys former Regal in Midland
Martin Salas – Gallegos mug
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash

Latest News

Adopt-a-Pet: Precious
Adopt-a-Pet: Precious
Mayor Javier Joven spoke as well as keynote speaker Katie Neason.
State of Downtown Odessa Address celebrates businesses and looks to future
Annual State of Downtown Odessa Address honors businesses and looks to future
Ismael Martinez was hit by two cars on September 8 and now his family has to readjust to a new...
Family remembers Ismael Martinez after motorcycle crash