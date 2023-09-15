Odessa pedestrian crash kills one

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at around 5:33 p.m., Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were called to a major crash in the 300 block of West I-20 in the westbound lanes.

The investigation found that a pedestrian entered the west lanes going south and was hit by two vehicles.

The pedestrian was dead at the scene.

No names are being released pending next of kin notification. The investigation continues.

