Odessa to host an Emergency Preparedness Fair

By Jensen Young
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In honor of Emergency Preparedness Month, the City of Odessa and the Odessa Police Department will be hosting their annual Emergency Preparedness Fair.

This event allows the public to learn, through various trainings, what to do in a stressful situation

MCH and the Red Cross will put on Stop the Bleed classes for basic first aid as well as women’s defense classes.

The Odessa police department will have its popular C.R.A.S.E. or “civilian response to an active shooter event” training.

The fair will be hosted at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Odessa and it runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

