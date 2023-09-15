Nick Clark leads Hedley Owls to 64-43 win over Patton Springs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hedley Owls took down the Patton Springs Rangers 64-43 on Thursday night.

Hedley moves to 2-2 while Patton Springs falls to 0-4.

It was Nick Clark leading the charge for the Owls with a dominant performance on the ground to carry the offense in the win.

The Owls will face off against Paducah next week while Patton Springs will have a matchup with Olfen.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.