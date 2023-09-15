Midland dog placed in the wrong kennel, resulting in her euthanization

Midland Animal Services will ramp up affordable microchipping, ensure better services amid Luna's death.(Hannah Brock)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In August, a dog named Luna was euthanized before her owner could find her.

The City of Midland asked a third party to investigate Luna’s accidental death. That investigation has been completed and released to the public.

According to the investigation, protocols are in place to prevent these situations, but the staff members who enforce those protocols were not in office.

The investigation also revealed that Luna was not sick when she was euthanized and that she had been placed in a kennel designated for an animal that was sick.

That kennel was on the shelter’s euthanasia list, and when Luna was misplaced in there. it resulted in her euthanization.

The more experienced animal service staff members were completing euthanization lists, despite this being a job that they did not typically do.

The City of Midland says that moving forward, all staff will be better trained on policies.

You can read the full statement on the investigation below:

