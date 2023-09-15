Family remembers Ismael Martinez after motorcycle crash
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ismael Martinez was hit by two cars on September 8 and now his family has to readjust to a new life.
They want to remind people to be safe while riding so that this does not happen again.
He had a passion for riding bikes and motorcycles that began as a teenager.
He and his wife would ride their motorcycles together as members of the Last Few Motorcycle club, but she has not touched her motorcycle since the accident.
Ismael Martinez left his home just minutes before he was hit by two cars and died at the scene
The family has spent the last week grieving and learning to live their new normal without him.
The Odessa Police Department says the most common cause of an accident is driver inattention, so it is important to be aware of your surroundings, especially for motorcycles.
If you are drinking, there are always options to have a sober driver.
The Martinez family is hosting a celebration of Ismael’s life at the end of September at Last Few’s clubhouse.
