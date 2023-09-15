Family remembers Ismael Martinez after motorcycle crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ismael Martinez was hit by two cars on September 8 and now his family has to readjust to a new life.

They want to remind people to be safe while riding so that this does not happen again.

There are people, loved ones on them. It’s very tragic for somebody to have lost their family, especially doing something that they love every day. And for somebody reckless and not thinking of other people around them... it’s very... it’s heartbreaking not thinking of somebody else’s family.

He had a passion for riding bikes and motorcycles that began as a teenager.

The dirt bikes… he started out with the dirt bikes. And he would give me rides sometimes and everything. He used to love it. It just meant the world to him.

He and his wife would ride their motorcycles together as members of the Last Few Motorcycle club, but she has not touched her motorcycle since the accident.

Ismael Martinez left his home just minutes before he was hit by two cars and died at the scene

The family has spent the last week grieving and learning to live their new normal without him.

He meant everything to me… everything. He was my best friend. He had so many people you cared and loved him. And… we will– I miss him so much.

The Odessa Police Department says the most common cause of an accident is driver inattention, so it is important to be aware of your surroundings, especially for motorcycles.

Remember that not everyone is paying attention. Just always assume that other motorists are not paying attention. But it’s so important– for regular vehicles, it’s just important to be mindful of the motorcyclists, always make sure you give them the entire lane, always look twice.

If you are drinking, there are always options to have a sober driver.

Please, if you’re gonna drink, call an Uber. Please, it’s not worth it.

The Martinez family is hosting a celebration of Ismael’s life at the end of September at Last Few’s clubhouse.

