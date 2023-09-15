ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, September 16th, 2023: Temperatures will remain cooler through the weekend before warming in the new week.

As a cold front moved through last night, temperatures will be a bit cooler than the past few days with highs in the 70s, 80s, and 90s across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 80°. Rain chances from Friday night look to continue into Saturday with isolated chances in the morning and once again in the afternoon.

Saturday's Forecast (KOSA)

As the weekend progresses, temperatures will increase a bit with lesser rain chances on the way. Heading into the new week, temperatures will warm back into the 90s with decreasing rain chances. Although temperatures will be back in the 90s, they still look much improved over what we’ve been dealing with the majority of the summer with upper-90s and triple digits.

CBS7 First Alert Forecast (KOSA)

