ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, September 15th, 2023: Temperatures across the region on Thursday were a bit warmer than we’ve been dealing with over the past few days but still much cooler than the triple digits that we’ve been dealing with the majority of the summer.

Temperatures will continue to be warm today with highs in the 80s and 90s across the region. The warmest temperatures will be located along the southern reaches of our area. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 88°F. Lows are expected to range in the 60s, with Presidio being the outlier in the low 70s. After a relatively quiet day on Thursday, rain chances return to West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday, especially through the afternoon/evening and into the nighttime hours as a cold front pushes through the region. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe with large hail and strong winds as the primary threats. The highest chances of rain will be in the northeastern Permian Basin.

Rain chances and cooler temperatures continue in the forecast through the weekend before conditions dry out in the new week. Along with drier conditions, temperatures will warm back into the low to mid-90s.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.