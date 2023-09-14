With Danelo Cavalcante captured after two weeks on the run both Ector County and Midland County have the tools so it doesn’t happen here

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday, September 13th, Escaped Pennsylvania inmate Danelo Cavalcante was captured after two weeks on the run.

Cavalcante was on the run after escaping from Chester County Prison which is located just outside The City of Philadelphia.

Cavalcante was on the run for 14 days after he escaped from the Chester County Prison.

That prison has unfortunately seen a number of escapees recently.

It begs the question, what would happen in the Permian Basin if an inmate escaped?

“And if it were to ever happen here, I guarantee you we would have many boots on the ground. All available resources and we’d get ‘em. We’re not gonna put up with that” said Sheriff Mike Griffis, Ector County Sheriff

“Our warrant division I tell people all the time they can find a needle in a haystack they’re that good. They’re called upon to find the bad guys and they don’t quit until they capture the bad guy and put him back in jail where he belongs” said Sheriff David Criner, Midland County Sheriff

At both Midland and Ector County Sheriff’s offices there are frequent searches of the cells for inmates whether it’s checking their beds for any items they shouldn’t have or an inmate trying to carve their way through the cell wall.

But in the event that an inmate escapes through this door.

Both offices are ready and ready to work together if needed.

“We have drones here at our agency that detect heat during the day or night, infrared FLIR technology. We have the technology to locate those individuals who may be out there hiding in the brush or behind a wall or whatever. We have that technology here available for us at any time” said Griffis

“And we use a flock system which tracks individuals on cameras, and we can use that flock system across the state of Texas for whoever has that system in place. We also have the cellphone technology where we can get their phones and see where they’re at and locations where they’re at, We have thermal imaging, DPS has that on their helicopter and planes to help from the aerial part we also have that on our drones as well” said Criner

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.