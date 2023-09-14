Midland Lacrosse coach will spend nine years in prison for Ponzi scheme

Gavel MGN
Gavel MGN(Pixabay)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - William Logsdon, 55, was sentenced to nine years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aiding and abetting wire fraud.

Logsdon was a lacrosse coach and teacher in the Midland area who was arrested in October 2022 for a Ponzi scheme.

Multiple members of Logsdon’s own family and other community members were convinced to invest in the fraud.

Logsdon’s mother-in-law, Jamie Thompson, had previously pled guilty and was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Together, Thompson and Logsdon told their victims that the money they were “investing” was being used to purchase royalty interests for various oil, gas, and mineral projects located in Texas and New Mexico.

The royalty interests were allegedly being purchased through various entities, including an entity called the National Royalty Group, or NRG.

In actuality, the National Royalty Group did not exist, and rather than purchasing royalty interests, Thompson and Logsdon used the money to primarily pay for personal expenses, as well as to advance the Ponzi scheme by providing some “distributions” back to earlier “investors.”

Between them, Logsdon and Thompson defrauded more than 20 victims out of more than $2.1 million, with Logsdon being responsible for most of those victims and losses.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Crash at 6600 block of N. Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash in 6600 Block of N. Faudree
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal
Cinergy Logo.
Cinergy buys former Regal in Midland
Martin Salas – Gallegos mug
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash

Latest News

ECISD Superintendent, Scott Muri.
ECISD school board unanimously extends superintendent’s contract
State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test
Several changes to accelerated instruction made for 2023-2024 school year
City of Andrews logo
City of Andrews issues caution for possible blue-green algae
The new equipment is important for the safety of the firefighters and the public.
Odessa City Council approves new thermal imaging cameras for OFR