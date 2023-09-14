Local nonprofit takes next step toward building new sports complex

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Texas nonprofit is in the works to construct a new state of the art, indoor sports facility in Midland.

Midland Athletic Syndicate’s goal is to better Midland’s youth physically while also providing a boost to the local economy.

Just off of loop 250 frontage road, there’s going to be a 115,000 foot facility.

That’s going to include courts for volleyball, basketball, indoor soccer and an open gym.

“It was just an idea back in February. And in that short period of time, we got a great number of funding is there and we’re ready to move forward on this thing.” said the vice president of the Midland Athletic Syndicate, John Scharbauer.

The Midland Athletic Syndicate will be a new addition to the Scharbauer Sports Complex. With a two-story indoor facility.

Where there will be six full-size basketball courts that can convert to 12 volleyball courts.

And one 5v5 indoor soccer arena.

It will be used for sports leagues, community events, and possibly used for statewide sporting events.

“So we’re going to be able to host unbelievable tournaments here. Draw people in from all over West Texas. Bring people from the metroplex and keep our dollars here kind of here in Midland.” said Austen Campbell, President of the Midland Athletic Syndicate.

The facility will also have locker rooms, concession sales, spectator seating, and rooms for meetings and education.

Scharbauer said they were inspired by the Dodge Jones Sports Complex in Abilene.

With the West Texas weather and lack of in-door fields in the area, it also benefits sports organizations like the Midland Soccer Association.

“The weather out here, it’s pretty hot during the summertime, and we have days in the winter that it gets really cold. So it’s hard to be outside playing. So on days like that it’ll be great throughout the summer and the winter having something available indoor.” said Matthew Voss, President of the Midland Soccer Association.

Voss said they mostly play at Beal Park, but this new facility can give them the opportunity to host their games there.

The construction will cost around $35 million and the funds are all coming from the non-profit and private donations.

The City of Midland is going to lease the plot of land to the organization for the next 99 years.

Leaders of the Midland Athletic Syndicate are expected to break ground within the first quarter of next year.

Once they do break ground, they expect the project to be complete within 12-18 months.

