Health alert issued for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup

The soup, sold at Costco, was mistakenly labeled gluten-free.
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for Kirkland Signature chicken tortilla soup due to misbranding.

According to the FSIS, a recall was not requested because the affected products have been pulled from warehouse shelves are no longer available.

If you still have any containers in your fridge, you should return them to Costco.

The soup was sold in 2 lbs. tubs with an expiration date of Nov. 23.

The USDA warns people in the following states to be on the lookout: Alaska, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

There have not been any confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the soup so far.

