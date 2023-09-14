ECISD school board unanimously extends superintendent’s contract

ECISD Superintendent, Scott Muri.
ECISD Superintendent, Scott Muri.(Foto cortesía de ECISD)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On Tuesday night, the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to extend the contract of Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri through June 2028.

School board president Chris Stanley said after the meeting,

“We are pleased with our district’s academic growth and the visionary leadership he has brought to our schools. By voting to extend his contract, we are sending a strong message of support regarding the direction of our district.”

Dr. Muri serves public education throughout the State of Texas and the nation in his roles as the Vice Chairman of the State Board for Educator Certification, member of the Texas Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors, and member of the Board of Directors for Chiefs for Change. He has been invited to testify numerous times before the Texas House and Senate as well as the United States Congress.

“Thank you,” Dr. Muri told school board members after they unanimously approved his contract extension. “It is nice to look back and see what Team ECISD has accomplished, but the real excitement is to think about what’s yet to come. There is much to do as we continue to improve outcomes and opportunities for our students. “I appreciate this Team of 8 [the seven trustees and superintendent] and the work we do together. We know that when we, the Team of 8, are united, our school district thrives.”

