City of Andrews issues caution for possible blue-green algae

City of Andrews logo
City of Andrews logo(City of Andrews)
By Micah Allen
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Andrews is cautioning residents as Lakeside Park water may show early signs of blue-green algae.

The city says they have had a few reports of dead fish and fish appearing to gasp for air. The city’s Facebook post states is not uncommon for the lake to experience blue-green algae blooms during warm weather, especially following good rains.

Because the lake serves as a stormwater playa for the area, excess fertilizer, and other substances are drained to the lake during solid rainfall events.

The City has notified the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and will closely monitor the water. Meanwhile, the city recommends you not make contact with the water or allow your dog to enter or drink the water as blue-green algae can be potentially harmful to humans and animals.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene MGN
Two dead in Odessa murder
Crash at 6600 block of N. Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash in 6600 Block of N. Faudree
Detectives arrested Mario Juan Chacon, 24, for the charge of murder in connection with the...
Man accused of murdering Madeline Pantoja could accept a plea deal
Cinergy Logo.
Cinergy buys former Regal in Midland
Martin Salas – Gallegos mug
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash

Latest News

State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test
Several changes to accelerated instruction made for 2023-2024 school year
AG Ken Paxton Impeachment Hearing: Wed, Sept. 13
The new equipment is important for the safety of the firefighters and the public.
Odessa City Council approves new thermal imaging cameras for OFR
Odessa City Council purchases new thermal imaging cameras for OFR