City of Andrews issues caution for possible blue-green algae

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Andrews is cautioning residents as Lakeside Park water may show early signs of blue-green algae.

The city says they have had a few reports of dead fish and fish appearing to gasp for air. The city’s Facebook post states is not uncommon for the lake to experience blue-green algae blooms during warm weather, especially following good rains.

Because the lake serves as a stormwater playa for the area, excess fertilizer, and other substances are drained to the lake during solid rainfall events.

The City has notified the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and will closely monitor the water. Meanwhile, the city recommends you not make contact with the water or allow your dog to enter or drink the water as blue-green algae can be potentially harmful to humans and animals.

